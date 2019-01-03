Introducing the MH Monthly Podcast!

LAUNCHING JANUARY 3:

Medical Humanities is excited to present our newly re-launched podcast. Launching the first Thursday of every month (with occasional extra content on the second Thursday), this new and vibrant platform will provide conversations and interviews about current events, cutting edge topics, social justice and global crises from a medical and health humanities perspective. Listen in!

Interested in appearing on the MH podcast? Or have a topic you’d like to hear more about? Fill out a request form.

Want to know what’s coming up?

PODCAST SCHEDULE, SPRING:

03-January-2019

Eugene Gu: A Physician’s Response to ICE Internment Camps; TITLE: ICE, Immigration, and Health: Eugene Gu (who sued Trump and won) talks about the medical consequence of politics

14-January-2019

Medfest Interview with Dr Omniya Okasha: TITLE: Medicine meets film: Dr Omneya Okasha shares with Dr Khalid Ali her journey from dentistry to film making

07-February-2019

Kathleen Bachynski and Brit Trogen” TITLE: Shakespeare, Health, and Immigration

14-February-2019

Victoria Hume: TITLE: Prescribing Art: An interview with Victoria Hume, Director of the Culture, Health, and Well-being Alliance

07-March-2019

Brandy Schillace Interviews GP and Author Gavin Francis; TITLE: “What kind of society do we want to live in?” Author and Doctor Gavin Francis talks about precarity, vulnerability, and narrative

14-March-2019

Medfest Interview with Dr Nabil Elkot; TITLE: United in film: Dr Nabil Elkot, Egyptian psychiatrist recommends drama therapy for patients and doctors

07-April-2019

Daniel LaForest on Medical Humanities; TITLE: Medical Humanities in “Everyday Life”: Daniel LaForest on reaching beyond medicine to lived experience of health

02-May-2019

Brandy Schillace in conversation with Dr Sara Wasson; TITLE: Narrative, crisis, and Pain: Dr. Sara Wassan shares the power of narrative to health, diversity, and well-being

(Visited 74 times, 76 visits today)