Generation Covid: Education, Access, and the Long Shadow of Pandemic Trauma

Podcast with David Perry

David Perry is a freelance journalist covering politics, history, education, and disability rights with bylines at CNN, NYT, Atlantic, Guardian and many more. He and his food-scientist wife live in the Twin Cities with their children, one of whom has Down syndrome, and Perry also plays in an Irish rock band.

Today on the podcast, David talks about access and education under COVID-19. What does it mean to really provide free and fair education to all? Gaps in education availability and quality continue to grow, and the pandemic’s trauma will follow today’s K-12 students well into their adult lives. How have systems failed our youth during the crisis and what might be a way forward for the future?

Perry was a professor of Medieval History at Dominican University from 2006-2017. His scholarly work focuses on Venice, the Crusades, and the Mediterranean World. He’s the author of Sacred Plunder: Venice and the Aftermath of the Fourth Crusade (Penn State University Press, 2015). Now he works for the University of Minnesota, convincing students that studying history is good for them and good for their careers (it is!).

Follow David Perry on Twitter and Facebook. His Instagram mostly consists of pictures of food and cats, and sometimes children.

An archive of all of Perry’s public writing and interviews can be found here.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)