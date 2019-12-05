Visualizing my Acoustic Condition: Hyper Sensorial Neuro Response (Poem)

Poem by Luca M. Damiani



There are many inner thoughts that the hyper sensorial acoustic disorder brings, and I started to write poems as an output. The first personal and emotional data-responses are collected via words in my diary, which I then analyze, review and build as further pieces of creative writing and poems. An interconnection is created in my poem below, titled Hyper Sensorial Neuro Response. There is a relation to the acoustic and neurological exploration, recoding the analytical processing and interpreting the cognitive response. I also tried to add to the narrative a static, and yet moving and disrupted rhythm, reflecting the vestibular sensation.

