Visualizing my Acoustic Condition: Hyper Sensorial, Visual Graphic Poem

Video-Poem by Luca M. Damiani
Below is the video-poem Hyper Sensorial. This work is shared combining the poem and creating graphics, further designing my experience. This is sided by a computational filter that conceptually signifies a further disruption of data, outer stimuli, as well as inner voice. In this piece I started to conceptualize more the audiological and scientific data1 to create new graphic visualizations (methodologically and aesthetically connecting to sound), to then over-layer the textual reflection and interpretation. In this process there is an interconnection between artistic practice, acoustic neurological exploration and the recoding-diary with a medical humanity aspect.
Hyper Sensorial from Luca Damiani on Vimeo.
Read the other posts in this creative sequence by following the links below:
- Visualizing My Acoustic Condition: Poem, Graphics and Visual Podcast
- Visualizing my Acoustic Condition: Hyper Sensorial Neuro Response (Poem)
- Visualizing my Acoustic Condition: Graphic Poem
- Exploring Hyperacusis: Ethno-Graphic Podcast (forthcoming)
References
[1] Kandel E. (2016) Reductionism in Art and Brain Science. Columbia University Press.