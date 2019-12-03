December’s Special Issue on Hearing Impairment and the Medical Humanities

by Bonnie Millar

People engage with sound in different ways and it can be fruitful to compare modern and historical ideas of the human experience of sound and hearing, fostering conversations between medicine, science, the arts and humanities. Medicine is more than just the analysis of bones, muscles, and samples, it also encompasses psychological and social aspects. This special forum on Hearing and the Medical Humanities is intended to open discussions which engage with medical, social and cultural models. By so doing it is hoped to stimulate rich and fruitful dialogues across humanities and medicine about the human auditory experience.

Listen to Bonnie Millar discussing the importance of hearing in the soundbite below:

https://blogs.bmj.com/medical-humanities/files/2019/12/Millar.mp3

