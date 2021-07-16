March 2021 Issue

March 2020 Standard Issue
Can Death Cafés resuscitate morale in hospitals?
‘This place is not for children like her’: disability, ambiguous belonging and the claiming of disadvantage in postapartheid South Africa
by Michelle Botha and Brian Watermeyer
Public health crises in popular media: how viral outbreak films affect the public’s health literacy
Illness as a phenomenon of being-in-the-world with others: Plato’s Charmides, Kleinman and Merleau-Ponty
Bringing narratives from physicians, patients and caregivers together: a scoping review of published research
by Tracy Moniz, John Costella, Maryam Golafshani, Chris Watling and Lorelei Lingard
Counterdiagnosis and the critical medical humanities: reading Susanna Kaysen’s Girl, Interrupted and Lauren Slater’s Lying: A Metaphorical Memoir
by Katrina Longhurst
The people speak: Social media on euthanasia/assisted dying
by Chrystal Jaye, Isabelle Lomax-Sawyers, Jessica Young and Richard Egan
The space between words: on the description of Parkinson’s disease in Jonathan Franzen’s ‘The Corrections‘
by Ben Rutter and Rodney Hermeston
What is the cultural value of dying in an era of assisted dying?
by Naomi Richards and Marian Krawczyk
‘The Internet Both Reassures and Terrifies’: exploring the more-than-human worlds of health information using the story completion method
by Deborah Lupton
Healthcare providers’ engagement with eating disorder recovery narratives: opening to complexity and diversity
by Andrea LaMarre and Carla Rice
Eggs, sugar, grated bones: colour-based food preferences in autism, eating disorders, and beyond
by Mattias Strand
Recognition, collaboration and community: science fiction representations of robot carers in Robot & Frank, Big Hero 6 and Humans
by Yugin Teo
‘Look under the sheets!’ Fighting with the senses in relation to defecation and bodily care in hospitals and care institutions
by Sjaak van der Geest and Shahaduz Zaman
Found in translation: navigating uncertainty to save a child’s heart. Paediatric cardiac surgery in Cape Town, South Africa
by Lauraine Margaret Helen Vivian, Cynthia Hunter, Lawrence Tan, George Comitis, Guy Neveling and John Lawrenson
On the need for an ecologically dimensioned medical humanities
by Jonathan Coope
The concept of ‘illness without disease’ impedes understanding of chronic fatigue syndrome: a response to Sharpe and Greco
by Steven Lubet and David Tuller