March 2021 Issue

March 2020 Standard Issue

Can Death Cafés resuscitate morale in hospitals?

by Rachel Hammer, Nithya Ravindran, Nathan Nielsen

‘This place is not for children like her’: disability, ambiguous belonging and the claiming of disadvantage in postapartheid South Africa

by Michelle Botha and Brian Watermeyer



Public health crises in popular media: how viral outbreak films affect the public’s health literacy

by Evie Kendal

Illness as a phenomenon of being-in-the-world with others: Plato’s Charmides, Kleinman and Merleau-Ponty

by Susan Bredlau

Bringing narratives from physicians, patients and caregivers together: a scoping review of published research

by Tracy Moniz, John Costella, Maryam Golafshani, Chris Watling and Lorelei Lingard



Counterdiagnosis and the critical medical humanities: reading Susanna Kaysen’s Girl, Interrupted and Lauren Slater’s Lying: A Metaphorical Memoir

by Katrina Longhurst



The people speak: Social media on euthanasia/assisted dying

by Chrystal Jaye, Isabelle Lomax-Sawyers, Jessica Young and Richard Egan



The space between words: on the description of Parkinson’s disease in Jonathan Franzen’s ‘The Corrections‘

by Ben Rutter and Rodney Hermeston



What is the cultural value of dying in an era of assisted dying?

by Naomi Richards and Marian Krawczyk



‘The Internet Both Reassures and Terrifies’: exploring the more-than-human worlds of health information using the story completion method

by Deborah Lupton



Healthcare providers’ engagement with eating disorder recovery narratives: opening to complexity and diversity

by Andrea LaMarre and Carla Rice



Eggs, sugar, grated bones: colour-based food preferences in autism, eating disorders, and beyond

by Mattias Strand



Recognition, collaboration and community: science fiction representations of robot carers in Robot & Frank, Big Hero 6 and Humans

by Yugin Teo



‘Look under the sheets!’ Fighting with the senses in relation to defecation and bodily care in hospitals and care institutions

by Sjaak van der Geest and Shahaduz Zaman



Found in translation: navigating uncertainty to save a child’s heart. Paediatric cardiac surgery in Cape Town, South Africa

by Lauraine Margaret Helen Vivian, Cynthia Hunter, Lawrence Tan, George Comitis, Guy Neveling and John Lawrenson



On the need for an ecologically dimensioned medical humanities

by Jonathan Coope



The concept of ‘illness without disease’ impedes understanding of chronic fatigue syndrome: a response to Sharpe and Greco

by Steven Lubet and David Tuller

