June 2021 Special Issue: Global Genetic Fictions

Global genetic fictions

by Clare Barker



‘More than biological’: Cherie Dimaline’s The Marrow Thieves as Indigenous countergenetic fiction‘Between-time stories’: waiting, war and the temporalities of care

by Shital Pravinchandra



Environmental racialisation and poetics of influence in the postgenomic era: fire, soil, spirit

by Lara Choksey



Reading heredity in racist environments: epigenetic imaginaries in Bessie Head’s The Cardinals

by Frances Hemsley



New poetics of postcolonial relations: global genetic kinship in Zadie Smith’s White Teeth and Amitav Ghosh’s The Calcutta Chromosome

by Paul Hamann-Rose



History, pastness and the postgenomic imaginary

by Jerome de Groot



Time considered as a helix of infinite possibilities

by Jay Clayton



Hostile environments? Down’s syndrome and genetic screening in contemporary cultureCommentary: Serving the nation, serving the people: echoes of war in the early NHS

by Lucy Burke



Out of date: genetics, history and the British novel of the 1990s

by Natalie Riley



Genetic enhancement, TED talks and the sense of wonder

by Loredana Filip



Shame-to-cynicism conversion in The Citadel and The House of God

by Arthur Rose



A brief and personal history of ‘what’s in a name’ in reproductive genetics

by Jeff Nisker



Painful metaphors: enactivism and art in qualitative research

by Peter Stilwell, Christie Stilwell, Brenda Sabo and Katherine Harman



Suspicious minds: cinematic depiction of distrust during epidemic disease outbreaks

by Qijun Han and Daniel R Curtis



Saudades de ser nihonjin: Japanese-Brazilian identity and mental health in literature and media

by Yuki Bailey



Presentation of the clothed self on the hospital ward: an ethnographic account of perceptual attention and implications for the personhood of people living with dementia

by Paula Boddington, Katie Featherstone and Andy Northcott



