June 2021 Special Issue: Global Genetic Fictions

Global genetic fictions
by Clare Barker
‘More than biological’: Cherie Dimaline’s The Marrow Thieves as Indigenous countergenetic fiction‘Between-time stories’: waiting, war and the temporalities of care
by Shital Pravinchandra
Environmental racialisation and poetics of influence in the postgenomic era: fire, soil, spirit
by Lara Choksey
Reading heredity in racist environments: epigenetic imaginaries in Bessie Head’s The Cardinals
by Frances Hemsley
New poetics of postcolonial relations: global genetic kinship in Zadie Smith’s White Teeth and Amitav Ghosh’s The Calcutta Chromosome
by Paul Hamann-Rose
History, pastness and the postgenomic imaginary
by Jerome de Groot
Time considered as a helix of infinite possibilities
by Jay Clayton
Hostile environments? Down’s syndrome and genetic screening in contemporary cultureCommentary: Serving the nation, serving the people: echoes of war in the early NHS
by Lucy Burke
Out of date: genetics, history and the British novel of the 1990s
by Natalie Riley
Genetic enhancement, TED talks and the sense of wonder
by Loredana Filip
Shame-to-cynicism conversion in The Citadel and The House of God
by Arthur Rose
A brief and personal history of ‘what’s in a name’ in reproductive genetics
by Jeff Nisker
Painful metaphors: enactivism and art in qualitative research
by Peter Stilwell, Christie Stilwell, Brenda Sabo and Katherine Harman
Suspicious minds: cinematic depiction of distrust during epidemic disease outbreaks
by Qijun Han and Daniel R Curtis
Saudades de ser nihonjin: Japanese-Brazilian identity and mental health in literature and media
by Yuki Bailey
Presentation of the clothed self on the hospital ward: an ethnographic account of perceptual attention and implications for the personhood of people living with dementia
by Paula Boddington, Katie Featherstone and Andy Northcott