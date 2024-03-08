CFP: Seeking Blog Content for Medical Humanities-BMJ

We are seeking high quality blog posts on a broad range of issues related to health humanities. We especially look for submissions on themes related to social justice, global outreach, and inclusivity. We believe that the work of medical humanities is deeply entrenched in ethics, so we encourage reflections on our moral obligations toward beings enmeshed in networks of medical care, and on ways in which humanities can help improve lives impacted by healthcare systems.

Why should you consider publishing a blog with us? This is a great chance to publish a short commentary, present work in progress, or put forward ideas that are not quite developed in a full-length article form (though you may do so at a later date). You will work with a blog content editor to polish the final piece, which will be editorially reviewed and which you may add to your list of professional publications. Medical Humanities-BMJhas a wide global outreach which will ensure a wider and much faster dissemination of your ideas than a traditional publishing path.

Blog posts should be roughly 800 words and ideally accompanied by an illustration; they should be submitted via our portal. We accept submissions on a rolling basis.

Please pitch us your ideas and/or send your inquiries at changanubresch@sju.edu (Blog Editor) or brandy@bschillace.com (Medical Humanities Editor in Chief).

