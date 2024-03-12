Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis: Interdisciplinary Creative Art Practice and Nature Connections

Article Summary by Catherine Baker, Nina Morris, Athanasios Tsirikos, Olga Fotakopoulou and Flora Parrott

Whilst Scoliosis isn’t rare, very few people had heard of it and therefore, don’t understand the impact that it can have on the lives of those diagnosed and the people they share their lives with. Most cases affect children and young people with five out of six cases affecting teenage girls. Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis (AIS) generally reveals itself around age 12yrs although teenage fashions often mean it isn’t noticed until later or until pain or other issues and complications set in. As a result, many parents blame themselves for not noticing what was happening to their child. Existing research indicates that the impact of AIS on body perception in young people causes notable distress and it is recognised that the experience of invasive spinal-fusion surgery can have a big impact on the young people affected, and their developing ‘sense of self’. In our research project we set out to explore different ways of knowing and understanding the body using art as a primary means of self-expression. Uniquely, the project took an interdisciplinary approach drawing on knowledge and expertise from across human-geography, psychology, health and art practice to explore connections between the trunk of the body and the trunks of trees that had grown differently for unknown reasons.

Read the full article on the Medical Humanities journal website.

Dr Catherine Baker

Catherine is an Artist-researcher and Associate Professor in Art and Health at Birmingham City University, UK where she is also Faculty Ethics Lead for Art, Design and Media. She has exhibited her artwork within the UK and beyond; is a Queen Elizabeth Scholar; has been invited to act as a Research and Innovation Scholar at both UK and international universities. Collaboration and interdisciplinarity are central to her research activities which is reflected in her publishing record and editorial roles.

Dr Nina Morris

Nina is a Senior Lecturer in Human Geography, in the School of Geosciences at the University of Edinburgh. Her research interests include: human-nature relationships, sensory perception, and pedagogy and continuing professional development. She has published on camping, darkness, sensory pedagogy, naturism, community gardens, site-specific art, and research ethics. Nina is a Member of the Royal Geographical Society and a Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy.

Dr Athanasios Tsirikos, MD, FRCS, PhD

Thanos completed his Orthopaedic training in Greece, later undertaking fellowships in Paediatric Orthopaedics and Spinal Surgery at AI duPont Hospital in the US and, in the UK, at Great Ormond Street Hospital, the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital and the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh. Currently, he is a Consultant Orthopaedic and Spinal Surgeon at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh, Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer at the University of Edinburgh, and Clinical Lead for the Scottish National Spine Deformity Centre. Receiving the Best Doctor of the Year award in 2011 plus Best Paper Awards and several scholarships. As an experienced editor he also has an extensive publication history.

Dr Olga Fotakopoulou

Olga is a developmental psychologist and is interested in human development from birth to adolescence with a special interest in socio-cognitive, emotional, and pro-social development. She has worked as a researcher of young people development since 2004 and as a Counsellor in various educational and clinical settings. Olga is a Chartered Psychologist, Senior Lecturer in Developmental Psychology at the College of Psychology of Birmingham City University, Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy, College Academic Lead for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, Deputy Director of the Research Centre of Identities and Inequalities.

Dr Flora Parrott

Flora Parrott is a practice-based researcher working in sculpture and textiles. Parrott has exhibited widely in the UK and internationally and has been producing practice-based research from within the discipline of Geography since completing a Leverhulme artist in residence at Royal Holloway University London in 2017. Parrott is currently as a Research Fellow on the ERC funded project Think Deep.

