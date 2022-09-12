June 2022 Special Issue: Global Health Humanities

Global Health Humanities in transition
Narin Hassan, Jessica Howell
Sea of bodies: a medical discourse of the refugee crisis in Tears of Salt: A Doctor’s Story
Lava Asaad, Matthew Spencer
Nations must be defended: public health, enmity and immunity in Katherine Mayo’s Mother India
Sandhya Shetty
Xenotransplantation and borders: two Indian narratives
Meenakshi Srihari
Biocolonial pregnancies: Louise Erdrich’s Future Home of the Living God (2017)
Anna Kemball
Exploring the intersection of critical disability studies, humanities and global health through a case study of scarf injuries in Bangladesh
Anna Tupetz, Marion Quirici, Mohsina Sultana, Kazi Imdadul Hoque, Kearsley Alison Stewart, Michel Landry
Parasites and priorities: the early evolution of ‘neglected disease’ initiatives and the history of a global health agenda
Mari Kathryn Webel
When numbers eclipse narratives: a cultural-political critique of the ‘ethical’ impacts of short-term experiences in global health in Dominican Republic bateyes
Brenda K Wilson
Global health wars: a rhetorical review of global health critique
Raquel Baldwinson
COVID-19 narratives and layered temporality
Jessica Howell
Decolonising ‘man’, resituating pandemic: an intervention in the pathogenesis of colonial capitalism
Rosemary J Jolly
In good hands: the phenomenological significance of human touch for nursing practices
Gillian Lemermeyer
African perspectives of moral status: a framework for evaluating global bioethical issues
Caesar Alimsinya Atuire
‘Working in a comfort formerly unknown’: medical holism and the radical ambitions behind interwar Bermondsey’s foot clinic
Christopher T Mitchell
A ‘prodigious latitude’ of words: vocabularies of illness in 18th-century medical treatises and women’s writing
Heather Meek
Call for emergency action to limit global temperature increases, restore biodiversity and protect health
Lukoye Atwoli, Abdullah H Baqui, Thomas Benfield, Raffaella Bosurgi, Fiona Godlee, Stephen Hancocks, Richard Horton, Laurie Laybourn-Langton, Carlos Augusto Monteiro, Ian Norman, Kirsten Patrick, Nigel Praities, Marcel GM Olde Rikkert, Eric J Rubin, Peush Sahni, Richard Smith, Nicholas J Talley, Sue Turale, Damián Vázquez
Writing the worlds of genomic medicine: experiences of using participatory-writing to understand life with rare conditions
Richard Gorman, Bobbie Farsides
Narratives of prevention and redemption in opioid overdose obituaries
Elizabeth Troutman Adams, Mara Buchbinder
‘Living in a Material World’: Frankenstein and new materialism
Jasmine Yong Hall
‘I will never love anyone like that again’: cognitive behavioural therapy and the pathologisation and medicalisation of ordinary experiences
Sahanika Ratnayake
Narrative trajectories of disaster response: ethical preparedness from Katrina to COVID-19
Yoshiko Iwai, Sarah Holdren, Leah Teresa Rosen, Nina Y Hu