June 2022 Special Issue: Global Health Humanities

Global Health Humanities in transition

Narin Hassan, Jessica Howell

Sea of bodies: a medical discourse of the refugee crisis in Tears of Salt: A Doctor’s Story

Lava Asaad, Matthew Spencer

Nations must be defended: public health, enmity and immunity in Katherine Mayo’s Mother India

Sandhya Shetty

Xenotransplantation and borders: two Indian narratives

Meenakshi Srihari

Biocolonial pregnancies: Louise Erdrich’s Future Home of the Living God (2017)

Anna Kemball

Exploring the intersection of critical disability studies, humanities and global health through a case study of scarf injuries in Bangladesh

Anna Tupetz, Marion Quirici, Mohsina Sultana, Kazi Imdadul Hoque, Kearsley Alison Stewart, Michel Landry

Parasites and priorities: the early evolution of ‘neglected disease’ initiatives and the history of a global health agenda

Mari Kathryn Webel

When numbers eclipse narratives: a cultural-political critique of the ‘ethical’ impacts of short-term experiences in global health in Dominican Republic bateyes

Brenda K Wilson

Global health wars: a rhetorical review of global health critique

Raquel Baldwinson

COVID-19 narratives and layered temporality

Jessica Howell

Decolonising ‘man’, resituating pandemic: an intervention in the pathogenesis of colonial capitalism

Rosemary J Jolly

In good hands: the phenomenological significance of human touch for nursing practices

Gillian Lemermeyer

African perspectives of moral status: a framework for evaluating global bioethical issues

Caesar Alimsinya Atuire

‘Working in a comfort formerly unknown’: medical holism and the radical ambitions behind interwar Bermondsey’s foot clinic

Christopher T Mitchell

A ‘prodigious latitude’ of words: vocabularies of illness in 18th-century medical treatises and women’s writing

Heather Meek

Call for emergency action to limit global temperature increases, restore biodiversity and protect health

Lukoye Atwoli, Abdullah H Baqui, Thomas Benfield, Raffaella Bosurgi, Fiona Godlee, Stephen Hancocks, Richard Horton, Laurie Laybourn-Langton, Carlos Augusto Monteiro, Ian Norman, Kirsten Patrick, Nigel Praities, Marcel GM Olde Rikkert, Eric J Rubin, Peush Sahni, Richard Smith, Nicholas J Talley, Sue Turale, Damián Vázquez

Writing the worlds of genomic medicine: experiences of using participatory-writing to understand life with rare conditions

Richard Gorman, Bobbie Farsides

Narratives of prevention and redemption in opioid overdose obituaries

Elizabeth Troutman Adams, Mara Buchbinder

‘Living in a Material World’: Frankenstein and new materialism

Jasmine Yong Hall

‘I will never love anyone like that again’: cognitive behavioural therapy and the pathologisation and medicalisation of ordinary experiences

Sahanika Ratnayake

Narrative trajectories of disaster response: ethical preparedness from Katrina to COVID-19

Yoshiko Iwai, Sarah Holdren, Leah Teresa Rosen, Nina Y Hu

(Visited 14 times, 1 visits today)