Article Summary by Tony Prescott

Participatory design is a popular approach to developing assistive technologies. It focuses on involving users in the design process to ensure the technology meets their needs. However, this approach often relies on traditional human-centred design principles. Critical posthumanism offers a different perspective. It challenges the idea of a single, fixed human experience and recognizes the interconnectedness of humans with technology and the environment. By adopting a posthumanist lens, participatory design could:

Challenge traditional notions of “agency” by exploring how technology can empower and limit individuals in complex ways.

Rethink the concept of “embodiment” by acknowledging that we are all differently embodied and that people interact with technology and the world in diverse ways.

Prioritize well-being in a community context by focusing on the impact of technology on people within their wider social networks and on society as a whole, rather than just individual users.

In this commentary we propose that by incorporating these posthumanist ideas, participatory design could lead to more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable assistive technologies.

Listen to the author discuss the article below:

https://blogs.bmj.com/medical-humanities/files/2024/11/Prescott-Tony-Towards-a-Critical-Posthumanist-Perspective-on-Participatory-Design.mp3

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)