“That’s Me at My Best”: Perspectives of Older Adults on Involvement in Technology Research

Article Summary by Susanna Martin

Creating assistive technology for older adults means understanding their needs, wants and values. Researchers can achieve this by collaborating with older adults during the development process. Unfortunately, opportunities for collaboration are limited. We also know little about what older adults think about being involved in technology research.

To gain a better understanding, we spoke with members of an advisory group for research on social robots.

We found that older adults have unique perspectives about technology that have been shaped by many different personal and cultural exposures. We heard that older adults have mixed feelings about using technology to support them to live well; some feel optimistic whereas others are cautious about potential harms. We heard that older adults are motivated to participate in technology research to help build devices that will benefit others. We also learned that engagement is a valuable experience that allows them to feel connected, mentally stimulated, empowered and purposeful.

Our findings reveal that engagement is mutually beneficial to researchers and older adults. Researchers gain valuable end-user perspectives and older adults experience personal growth, and improved wellbeing. Inclusive research practices and more opportunities for older adults to meaningfully participate in technology research are needed.

Listen to the author discuss the article below:

https://blogs.bmj.com/medical-humanities/files/2024/11/Martin-Susanna-Thats-me-at-my-best-Perspectives-of-older-adults-on-involvement-in-technology-research.mp3

