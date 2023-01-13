December 2022 Issue: Health Policy and Emotion

Health, policy and emotion

Agnes Arnold-Forster, Michael Brown, Alison Moulds

Women’s voices, emotion and empathy: engaging different publics with ‘everyday’ health histories

Tracey Loughran, Kate Mahoney, Daisy Payling

Pulling our lens backwards to move forward: an integrated approach to physician distress

Sydney Amelia McQueen, Melanie Hammond Mobilio, Carol-anne Moulton

Cicely Saunders, ‘Total Pain’ and emotional evidence at the end of life

Joe Wood

‘Written of by novelists’: scripting and managing emotions in 19th-century medical manuscripts

Courtney E Thompson

Collecting affect: emotion and empathy in World War II photographs and drawings of plastic surgery

Christine Slobogin

Conceptualisations of care: why understanding paid care is important

Rosie Harrison

Guilt, shame and negative emotion in undergraduate medical education: is there a role for Balint groups?

George Greenlees, Laura Archer

After the madhouses: the emotional politics of psychiatry and community care in the UK tabloid press 1980–1995

Leah Sidi

Beyond ‘born not made’: challenging character, emotions and professionalism in undergraduate medical education

Marie Allitt, Sally Frampton

Biopower under a state of exception: stories of dying and grieving alone during COVID-19 emergency measures

J.Cristian Rangel, Dave Holmes, Amélie Perron, Granville E Miller

Aesthetics for everyday quality: one way to enrich healthcare improvement debates

Alan Cribb, Graham Pullin

The transition from abortion to miscarriage to describe early pregnancy loss in British medical journals: a prescribed or natural lexical change?

Beth Malory

Unburdening expectation and operating between: architecture in support of palliative care

Rebecca Mclaughlan, Beth George

Historiographies of surgical innovation: endoscopic endonasal pituitary surgery

Katherine Conroy

COP27 climate change conference: urgent action needed for Africa and the world

Chris Zielinski

Phenomenological physiotherapy: extending the concept of bodily intentionality

Jan Halák, Petr Kříž

‘The time is out of joint’: temporality, COVID-19 and graphic medicine

Sathyaraj Venkatesan, Ishani Anwesha Joshi

In critique of anthropocentrism: a more-than-human ethical framework for antimicrobial resistance

Jose A Cañada, Salla Sariola, Andrea Butcher

Temporal technologies of epidemics

Einar Wigen, A Nalan Azak, Ingrid Eskild, Helge Jordeim, Anne Kveim Lie, Akif Ercihan Yerlioglu, Espen Ytreberg

Fatherlessness, sperm donors and ‘so what?’ parentage: arguing against the immorality of donor conception through ‘world literature’

Grace Halden

