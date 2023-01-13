December 2022 Issue: Health Policy and Emotion

Health, policy and emotion
Agnes Arnold-Forster, Michael Brown, Alison Moulds
Women’s voices, emotion and empathy: engaging different publics with ‘everyday’ health histories
Tracey Loughran, Kate Mahoney, Daisy Payling
Pulling our lens backwards to move forward: an integrated approach to physician distress
Sydney Amelia McQueen, Melanie Hammond Mobilio, Carol-anne Moulton
Cicely Saunders, ‘Total Pain’ and emotional evidence at the end of life
Joe Wood
‘Written of by novelists’: scripting and managing emotions in 19th-century medical manuscripts
Courtney E Thompson
Collecting affect: emotion and empathy in World War II photographs and drawings of plastic surgery
Christine Slobogin
Conceptualisations of care: why understanding paid care is important
Rosie Harrison
Guilt, shame and negative emotion in undergraduate medical education: is there a role for Balint groups?
George Greenlees, Laura Archer
After the madhouses: the emotional politics of psychiatry and community care in the UK tabloid press 1980–1995
Leah Sidi
Beyond ‘born not made’: challenging character, emotions and professionalism in undergraduate medical education
Marie Allitt, Sally Frampton
Biopower under a state of exception: stories of dying and grieving alone during COVID-19 emergency measures
J.Cristian Rangel, Dave Holmes, Amélie Perron, Granville E Miller
Aesthetics for everyday quality: one way to enrich healthcare improvement debates
Alan Cribb, Graham Pullin
The transition from abortion to miscarriage to describe early pregnancy loss in British medical journals: a prescribed or natural lexical change?
Beth Malory
Unburdening expectation and operating between: architecture in support of palliative care
Rebecca Mclaughlan, Beth George
Historiographies of surgical innovation: endoscopic endonasal pituitary surgery
Katherine Conroy
COP27 climate change conference: urgent action needed for Africa and the world
Chris Zielinski
Phenomenological physiotherapy: extending the concept of bodily intentionality
Jan Halák, Petr Kříž
‘The time is out of joint’: temporality, COVID-19 and graphic medicine
Sathyaraj Venkatesan, Ishani Anwesha Joshi
In critique of anthropocentrism: a more-than-human ethical framework for antimicrobial resistance
Jose A Cañada, Salla Sariola, Andrea Butcher
Temporal technologies of epidemics
Einar Wigen, A Nalan Azak, Ingrid Eskild, Helge Jordeim, Anne Kveim Lie, Akif Ercihan Yerlioglu, Espen Ytreberg
Fatherlessness, sperm donors and ‘so what?’ parentage: arguing against the immorality of donor conception through ‘world literature’
Grace Halden