Lawand: From Voiceless to a Voice Representing the Deaf Community and British Sign Language (BSL)

Podcast Interview with Edward Lovelace

Interviewed by Dr Khalid Ali, film and media correspondent, Global Health Film Fellow, and co-founder of ‘Medfest Egypt’.

In this podcast Dr Khalid Ali, film and media correspondent, interviews British documentary filmmaker, Edward Lovelace and discusses his film ‘’Name me Lawand’’. The film is a rapturous portrait of a deaf Kurdish boy’s emotional journey towards discovering how to express himself. It is a love letter to the power of communication and community. Edward describes how he bonded with Lawand and how together they created a poignant film amplifying the voices of the Deaf community and their fight for passing the BSL Act in 2022.

Five-year-old Lawand is on a quest to find a world where there are people like him – people who will understand him. Since birth, Lawand has been profoundly deaf and unable to communicate with those around him. He undertakes a treacherous journey with his family from Iraq to Derby, home of the Royal School for the Deaf. But this new life soon comes under threat when the family face deportation. Along with members of the Derby community, they begin a new quest – a fight to stay in the place they now call home. Employing a striking visual style that frames Lawand’s development, from being voiceless to a voice representing others in the deaf community, this is a story about the power that language gives us, the freedom that a real home allows us, and the burning light of hope that never goes out.

Listen to the podcast on Soundcloud.

Edward Lovelace is a British documentary filmmaker known for his critically acclaimed work, including his highly anticipated feature “Name Me Lawand”, nominated for a Greison Award at the London Film Festival 2022. His award-winning third feature film was co-directed with James Hall “The Possibilities Are Endless’’ (screened at SXSW Festival, and London Film Festival and was a Winner of Best Film at both Solo Positivio and MOJO Awards). Edward’s Sky Atlantic documentary series “Human Made Stories” was a Winner of 14 awards at Cannes Lions, D&AD, British Arrows, Creative Circle and Tribeca Film Festival 2020.

Edward’s other film credits include ‘‘Sid’’ (working title), a Feature Narrative in development at BBC FILMS, ‘’A Song Still Inside’’ (2020 – Short Narrative BFI), ‘’Katy Perry: Part of Me’’ (2012 – Feature Documentary Paramount), and ‘’Werewolves Across America’’ (2010 – Feature Documentary CPH DOCs & Raindance).

