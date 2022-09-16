December 2021 Special Issue: Transplantation and its Imaginaries

Transplantation: changing biotechnologies and imaginaries

Donna McCormack, Margrit Shildrick

Hauntological dimensions of heart transplantation: the onto-epistemologies of deceased donation

Margrit Shildrick

The times and spaces of transplantation: queercrip histories as futurities

Donna McCormack

Faecal microbiota transplants: towards a healthy disgust scepticism

Jessica Houf

‘Dirty pigs’ and the xenotransplantation paradox

Gill Haddow

May I have your uterus? The contribution of considering complexities preceding live uterus transplantation

Lisa Guntram

‘That is the skin of my brother’: alterity, hybridity and media representations of facial transplantation

Marc Lafrance

Waiting, strange: transplant recipient experience, medical time and queer/crip temporalities

Sara Wasson

Ka mura ka muri: understandings of organ donation and transplantation in Aotearoa New Zealand

Rhonda Shaw, Robert Webb

Understanding the problem of long-term treatment adherence: a phenomenological framework

Francisca Stutzin Donoso

Before compassion: sympathy, tact and the history of the ideal nurse

Sarah Chaney

Complexities in interdisciplinary community engagement projects: some reflections and lessons from an applied drama and theatre project in diabetes care

Jennifer Watermeyer, Victoria Jane Hume, Tshegofatso Seabi, Rhona Nattrass

Delirium in intensive care: violence, loss and humanity

Victoria Jane Hume

The illness-disease dichotomy and the biological-clinical splitting of medicine

Luigi Tesio, Marco Buzzoni

Tales of treatment and new perspectives for global health research on antimicrobial resistance

Marco J Haenssgen, Nutcha Charoenboon, Patthanan Thavethanutthanawin, Kanokporn Wibunjak

Architecture as change-agent? Looking for innovation in contemporary forensic psychiatric hospital design

Rebecca Mclaughlan, Codey Lyon, Dagmara Jaskolska

Bibliotherapy in practice: a person-centred approach to using books for mental health and dementia in the community

Liz Brewster, Sarah McNicol

Changes in emotions and perceived stress following time spent in an artistically designed multisensory environment

Bliss Cavanagh, Kirsti Haracz, Miranda Lawry, Kylie Wales, Carole James

