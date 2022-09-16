December 2021 Special Issue: Transplantation and its Imaginaries

Transplantation: changing biotechnologies and imaginaries
Donna McCormack, Margrit Shildrick
Hauntological dimensions of heart transplantation: the onto-epistemologies of deceased donation
Margrit Shildrick
The times and spaces of transplantation: queercrip histories as futurities
Donna McCormack
Faecal microbiota transplants: towards a healthy disgust scepticism
Jessica Houf
‘Dirty pigs’ and the xenotransplantation paradox
Gill Haddow
May I have your uterus? The contribution of considering complexities preceding live uterus transplantation
Lisa Guntram
‘That is the skin of my brother’: alterity, hybridity and media representations of facial transplantation
Marc Lafrance
Waiting, strange: transplant recipient experience, medical time and queer/crip temporalities
Sara Wasson
Ka mura ka muri: understandings of organ donation and transplantation in Aotearoa New Zealand
Rhonda Shaw, Robert Webb
Understanding the problem of long-term treatment adherence: a phenomenological framework
Francisca Stutzin Donoso
Before compassion: sympathy, tact and the history of the ideal nurse
Sarah Chaney
Complexities in interdisciplinary community engagement projects: some reflections and lessons from an applied drama and theatre project in diabetes care
Jennifer Watermeyer, Victoria Jane Hume, Tshegofatso Seabi, Rhona Nattrass
Delirium in intensive care: violence, loss and humanity
Victoria Jane Hume
The illness-disease dichotomy and the biological-clinical splitting of medicine
Luigi Tesio, Marco Buzzoni
Tales of treatment and new perspectives for global health research on antimicrobial resistance
Marco J Haenssgen, Nutcha Charoenboon, Patthanan Thavethanutthanawin, Kanokporn Wibunjak
Architecture as change-agent? Looking for innovation in contemporary forensic psychiatric hospital design
Rebecca Mclaughlan, Codey Lyon, Dagmara Jaskolska
Bibliotherapy in practice: a person-centred approach to using books for mental health and dementia in the community
Liz Brewster, Sarah McNicol
Changes in emotions and perceived stress following time spent in an artistically designed multisensory environment
Bliss Cavanagh, Kirsti Haracz, Miranda Lawry, Kylie Wales, Carole James