Call for Art: Share Creative Works and Help Us Document “How COVID-19 Has Impacted Our Lives”

Call for Art

The project team is collecting creative works people created throughout COVID-19. We are looking for creative products that promote new conversations, activisms, and creative expressions around the social injustices revealed by the pandemic. Everyone who submits a creative piece and expresses interest to be included will:

Have their creative products and connected stories documented and included in a major online collection

Contribute to history by preserving crucial moments and memories from COVID-19 for themselves and future generations

Help ensure that diverse peoples, experiences, and communities are represented in our collective stories about the pandemic

The team welcomes everyone, from first-time creators to experienced professional artists, to share their creative products. We also welcome all forms of expressions. Creativity can be defined in many ways, and we are interested in anything that helps understand, process, and communicate individual experiences during the pandemic, including but not limited to…

painting

pottery

sculpture

protest art

poetry

fiction

comics

journaling

digital art

photography

cooking

TikTok performances

coloring

building

gaming

gardening

making music

dancing

group projects

And, other everyday activities that have become meaningful during the pandemic.

Everything submitted will be showcased in an online archive and juried for inclusion in the physical exhibitions across the United States.

Individuals can participate by responding to the survey attached in the link below and by sharing the link throughout their networks.

Survey Link: https://tinyurl.com/CreativityInTheTimeOfCovid19

This survey is funded by the Mellon Foundation “Just Futures” initiative. Your time and participation are appreciated; please feel encouraged to reach out to the project team directly with any questions or concerns that arise. If you need any types of assistance in participating or in distributing the survey, please reach out to the project’s Undergraduate Project Lead, Tushya Mehta at mehtatus@msu.edu.

Visit the project website to read more information.

