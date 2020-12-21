December Issue: State, religion and the Marginalisation of traditional healing

In today’s post, we want to preview a summary of work by Shakir Ullah , He Guoqiang , Usman Khan , and Komal Niazi:

State, religion and the marginalisation of traditional healing in Gwadar, Pakistan.

In this ethnographic encounter, authors explore suppression and domination faced by traditional health seekers in Gwadar, Pakistan. The study aimed to provide an insight into the ways in which practicing traditional healthcare becomes a challenge when it conflicts with the assimilationist project of the state. Suppression could not prevent traditional healers and the community and thus they resist and follow their wishful healthcare practices.

biography of the first author

Shakir Ullah got his Ph.D in cultural anthropology from Sun Yat-sen University Guangzhou, China. Currently he is working as independent researcher. His area of interest includes anthropology of development, Political anthropology, Anthropology of State, mega projects and its impacts on indigenous people and their culture, social change and development. My PhD thesis focuses on developmental projects and marginalization of the fishing community in Gwadar Pakistan.