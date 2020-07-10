June 2020 Special Issue: The Human Bodies of World War II: Beyond the Battlefield

World War II: bodies beyond the battlefield
by Hannah Simpson, Megan Girdwood
‘Between-time stories’: waiting, war and the temporalities of care
by Laura Salisbury
‘Never forget’: fictionalising the Holocaust survivor with dementia
by Sue Vice
Special operations: a hidden chapter in the histories of facial surgery and human enhancement
by Roderick Bailey
‘A disastrous blow’: psychiatric risk, social indicators and medical authority in abortion reform in post-war Britain
by Sarah Crook
The case of Dr Masajiro Miyazaki: Japanese-Canadian healthcare in World War II
by Letitia B Johnson
‘[Her] hostess … is anxious to have her back when she is cured’: The impact of the evacuation of children on wartime local services, England, 1939–1945
by Jonathan Taylor
Commentary: Serving the nation, serving the people: echoes of war in the early NHS
by Roberta Bivins
‘A higher form of listening’: a commentary on ‘the human bodies of World War II: beyond the battlefield’
by Emily Mayhew
Writing autohistoria-teoría: agency and illness in German life narratives by Evelyne Leandro and Mely Kiyak
by Katja Herges
Towards a translational medical humanities: introducing the cultural crossings of care
by Eivind Engebretsen, Gina Fraas Henrichsen and John Ødemark