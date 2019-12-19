Khalid Ali in Conversation with Filmmaker Damon Gameau

Interview by Khalid Ali

In this podcast, award-winning Australian film maker Damon Gameau talks about his new film 2040, which explores what the future could look like by the year 2040 if we embraced solutions that are currently available to improve the planet and focusing on climate, economics, technology, civil society, agriculture, and sustainability. Damon also talks about his first documentary, That Sugar Film, where he followed a strict low-fat, high sugar diet and the negative effects that diet had on his health. Damon uses his films as tools for education and awareness raising around universal health challenges.

Listen to the podcast on Soundcloud.

