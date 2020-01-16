Stories of Guilt and Redemption: The Cinema of Atom Egoyan

Interview by Khalid Ali

In this podcast Dr Khalid Ali talks to acclaimed Canadian director Atom Egoyan at the 41st edition of the Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) where Egoyan’s latest film ‘Guest of honour’ screened. Egoyan reflects on prominent themes in his films such as isolation, estrangement and the alienation of human beings, and how communication or lack of communication can result in long-term trauma and suffering. Story-telling and narrative are key elements in Egoyan’s films through which his characters can absolve their guilt and achieve redemption particularly at end of life situations.

Listen to the podcast on Soundcloud.

