Article Summary by Jaipreet Virdi

What does the future of hearing aids look like once we shift our ableist conceptions of deafness as a condition to be masked with invisible devices? That deaf people should feel compelled to disguise their impairment with technologies concealable against their bodies says a lot about how deafness is stigmatized. Yet the history of hearing aids shows otherwise: fashion and style have always been celebrated to reflect the variability of deaf experience and perhaps we should reconsider how hearing aids are designed.

