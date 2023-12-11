Announcement from the Centre for Research in the Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities (CRASSH), University of Cambridge

To me CRASSH has been a unique platform and probably a once-in-a-life opportunity to explore transdisciplinary research.

– Dr Ronita Bardhan, Charles Wallace India Trust Fellow (2018-19)

Applications for the 2024 – 2025 Fellowship are now open. The appointed Fellow must be able to take up their Fellowship in Michaelmas Term 2024 (early October-early December).

The Charles Wallace India Trust Fellowship at CRASSH offers funding for a term of study and residence in Cambridge during the academic year. The scheme is intended for scholars who are resident and domiciled in India and are in the earlier or middle stages of their career. Applicants should have been in full-time academic employment in an Indian university or research institute of equivalent standing for at least five years and have completed a PhD.

Indian scholars working or studying in the arts, heritage conservation or the humanities are eligible for a Charles Wallace India Trust grant. The grants are designed to enable successful applicants to achieve their artistic, academic or professional ambitions through spending time in the United Kingdom. Please note that applicants who have received a CWIT award in the past five years (from date when in the UK), would not be considered eligible unless there are exceptional circumstances. Full information about the various types of grants available, and guidance on eligibility and how to apply, can be found on the website of the British Council in India.

CRASSH offers a work-space for each Charles Wallace India Trust Fellow at the Centre, with full access to its facilities, and provides a congenial social environment in which visitors, staff and scholars can interact on an informal and regular basis. CRASSH will also facilitate access to further university resources (libraries, museums, etc). CWIT Fellows are expected to play a full part in the activities of the Centre and to contribute to the weekly Research Practice seminars. In addition, they will (if they wish) have the opportunity to present their research during their time at Cambridge.

The deadline for applications is 12 noon UCT on Monday 15 January 2024.

Please email fellowships@crassh.cam.ac.uk with any enquiries.

