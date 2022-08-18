Body Talk: “Corporeal Pedagogies” with Dr Sally Waite and Dr Olivia Turner

Podcast with Dr. Sally Waite and Dr. Olivia Turner

In this podcast episode, Drs. Sally Waite and Olivia Turner share what it means to do “corporeal pedagogy,” a form of learning and teaching that suspends conventional modes of Western education, particularly within a university setting, to facilitate embodied and haptic learning and productions of knowledge.

A transcript of the podcast will be published shortly.

Dr Sally Waite: I am a Classical Archaeologist working to develop and promote the Shefton Collection of Greek and Etruscan Archaeology at the Great North Museum: Hancock. My research focuses primarily on Attic red-figure pottery and the long history of collecting and collections. I have published and exhibited on the collection, and supervise a number of PhD candidates working in related topics (see ‘Research’ tab). I teach a range of undergraduate and postgraduate classes across Classics and Archaeology (see ‘Teaching’ tab).

Dr. Olivia Turner: I am an interdisciplinary artist who lives and works between Gateshead and Newcastle upon Tyne. My diverse practice includes sculpture, drawing, video, printmaking and performance. I’ve recently completed a practice-led PhD at Newcastle University, with work on ‘Between Doctor, Patient and Cadaver: The Slippages of the Visceral Body in Medicine’. Since 2017, I’ve been working with the Wellcome Trust Centre for Mitochondrial Research—and I am now working with Dr. Waite as Lead for the Arts & Medical Research Cluster at Newcastle University.

