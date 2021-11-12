September 2021 Standard Issue

Gut feelings: depression as an embodied and affective phenomenon in Houellebecq’s Serotonin
Jenny Slatman, Inge van de Ven

The rationales for and challenges with employing arts-based health services research (ABHSR): a qualitative systematic review of primary studies
Umair Majid, Sujane Kandasamy

An intellectual history of suffering in the Encyclopedia of Bioethics, 1978–2014
Charlotte Duffee

 

New-media arts-based public engagement projects could reshape the future of the generative biology
Diaa Ahmed Mohamed Ahmedien

‘From disaster, miracles are wrought’: a narrative analysis of UK media depictions of remote GP consulting in the COVID-19 pandemic using Burke’s pentad
Gilly Mroz, Chrysanthi Papoutsi, Trisha Greenhalgh

Women in pain: how narratives of pain and sacrifice complicate the debate over the Catholic provision of obstetrical care
Olivia Nyberg

Representing young men’s experience of anorexia nervosa: a French-language case study

Katie Jones

Infectious thinking: the pathophysiology of 19th-century pedagogy
Jonathan Franklin

Vivisection through the eyes of Wilkie Collins, HG Wells and John Galsworthy
Jill Felicity Durey

Be still, my beating heart: reading pulselessness from Shakespeare to the artificial heart
Claire Hansen, Michael Charles Stevens

Person-ness of voices in lived experience accounts of psychosis: combining literary linguistics and clinical psychology
Elena Semino, Zsófia Demjén, Luke Collins

‘On the different Species of Phobia’ and ‘On the different Species of Mania’ (1786): from popular furies to mental disorders in America
Diederik F Janssen

Milk’s Flows: Making and Transmitting Kinship, Health, and Personhood
Roslyn Malcolm

Lessons from the frontlines: a junior doctor’s experience of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in a resource-limited setting
Brabaharan Subhani, Dilushi Wijayaratne, Saroj Jayasinghe

A mirror in fiction: drawing parallelisms between Camus’s La Peste and COVID-19
César Pérez Romero

Insights from the shadows: exploring deservingness of care in the emergency department and language as a social determinant of health
Seiichi Villalona

Making emergency responders visible: working-class responses to industrial disaster in 19th-century journalism and poetry
Rosalyn Buckland

War of conscience: antivaccination and the battle for medical freedom during World War I
Susan McPherson

A black dog enters the home: hunger and malnutrition in Malawi
Anne Dressel, Elizabeth Mkandawire, Lucy Mkandawire-Valhmu, Elizabeth Dyke, Clement Bisai, Hazel Kantayeni, Peninnah Kako, Brittany Ochoa-Nordstrum

Claimed by culture: circumcision, cochlear implants and the ‘intact’ body
Ylva Söderfeldt

