Doctoral Research Fellowship: “Bodies in Translation: Science, Knowledge and Sustainability in Cultural Translation”

Announcement from the University of Oslo

A Doctoral Research Fellowship (SKO 1017) in cultural history and cultural translation is available at the Department of Culture Studies and Oriental Languages, University of Oslo.

Cultural translations in early modern descriptions of the «New World»

The person appointed will form a part of the research project “Bodies in Translation: Science, Knowledge and Sustainability in Cultural Translation”, funded by the RCN. In this project, we investigate various cultural and epistemic translation practices where the sustainable health and the human body serve as a boundary object between natural and cultural inquiry. By experimenting with different models of translation, we hope to devise new approaches to the problem of commensurability between cultures and epistemic orders. We aim to reach this objective by analyzing a sample of early modern and cross-cultural cases designed to explore the historiography and translatability of the nature-culture distinction. Our cases thus revolve around cutting-edge issues in the history of knowledge, cultural history, cross-cultural studies and translations studies. The person appointed will work closely with the PI John Ødemark on WP 1, which explores early modern cultural encounters with the “new world”, and assist the PI in WP 2.1, which relates early modern history to contemporary cultural theory. Applicants must develop their own research project within the larger framework of WP1. Applicants who work with European encounters with indigenous America along the lines sketched in the main research proposal can be preferred. Please find instructions and template for an obligatory project description in the link under “How to apply”.

The person appointed will be affiliated with the Faculty’s organized research training. The academic work is to result in a doctoral thesis that will be defended at the Faculty with a view to obtaining the degree of PhD. The successful candidate is expected to join the existing research milieu or network and contribute to its development. Read more about the doctoral degree.

The appointment is for a duration of 3 years. All PhD Candidates who submit their doctoral dissertation for assessment with a written recommendation from their supervisor within 3 years or 3 ½ years after the start of their PhD position, will be offered, respectively, a 12 or 6 month Completion Grant.

For more information and to apply, visit the University of Oslo website.

