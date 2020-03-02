March 2020 Issue

March 2020 Standard Issue

How sociophenomenology of the body problematises the ‘problem-oriented approach’ to growth hormone treatment

by Maria Cristina Murano, Jenny Slatman, Kristin Zeiler

Graphic illustration of impairment: science fiction, Transmetropolitan and the social model of disability

by Richard Gibson

Ethics in cross-cultural encounters: a medical concern?

by Arild Kjell Aambø

Health at the writing desk of John Ruskin: a study of handwriting and illness

by Deborah E Thorpe, Jane E Alty, Peter A Kempster

We need to talk about Epizelus: ‘PTSD’ and the ancient world

by Owen Rees

Prosthesis and the engineered imagination: reading augmentation and disability across cultural theory, representation and product design

by Raymond Holt, Stuart Murray

Estranged relations: coercion and care in narratives of supported decision-making in mental healthcare

by Meredith Stone, Renata Kokanovic, Felicity Callard, Alex F Broom

Beyond Messiaen’s birds: the post-verbal world of dementia

by Stuart Wood

Corporate medical cultures: MD Anderson as a case study in American corporate medical values

by John Mulligan, Bilal Rehman

