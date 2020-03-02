March 2020 Issue

March 2020 Standard Issue
How sociophenomenology of the body problematises the ‘problem-oriented approach’ to growth hormone treatment
by Maria Cristina Murano, Jenny Slatman, Kristin Zeiler
Graphic illustration of impairment: science fiction, Transmetropolitan and the social model of disability
by Richard Gibson
Ethics in cross-cultural encounters: a medical concern?
by Arild Kjell Aambø
Health at the writing desk of John Ruskin: a study of handwriting and illness
by Deborah E Thorpe, Jane E Alty, Peter A Kempster
We need to talk about Epizelus: ‘PTSD’ and the ancient world
by Owen Rees
Prosthesis and the engineered imagination: reading augmentation and disability across cultural theory, representation and product design
by Raymond Holt, Stuart Murray
Estranged relations: coercion and care in narratives of supported decision-making in mental healthcare
by Meredith Stone, Renata Kokanovic, Felicity Callard, Alex F Broom
Beyond Messiaen’s birds: the post-verbal world of dementia
by Stuart Wood
Corporate medical cultures: MD Anderson as a case study in American corporate medical values
by John Mulligan, Bilal Rehman