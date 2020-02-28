The 3rd The Doctor as a Humanist International Symposium

Cfp by Gonzalo Galvez (Autonomous Madrid), Jonathan McFarland (Sechenov University, Russia)

Do you consider that the humanities can transform medicine, healthcare and society in the 21st Century ?

Then we definitely need you to become a part of the Doctor as a Humanist, which will be celebrating its 3rd Symposium.

We are an association that maintains that the human touch is still central to the doctor-patient relationship; in fact, it is becoming increasingly important in these uncertain times we live in.

This year, the symposium will take place from the 25 to the 28th of March at Anáhuac University in México City. We truly believe that the setting in this culturally rich city is the ideal setting.

There will be more than 3 days of workshops, posters, art exhibitions and presentations from professors and students from around the world, with many universities being involved such as Sechenov University (Russia), John Hopkins University (USA), Autónoma de Madrid (Spain), McGill University ( Canada), as well as Anahuac University and other Mexican universities. The themes include War and Medicine, which will include talks on The Holocaust and Medicine, and the experiences of a War Surgeon as well as debates on Migration and violence; Philosophy and Medicine, which will concentrate on the vocational aspect of healthcare; as well as a section devoted to the Mexican vision of medical humanities, with talks on Diego Rivera amongst others.

So, it will be a perfect time to debate and discuss these topics with the speakers and the audience. There will be a day’s pre-conference workshops which include such topics as Music as a complementary therapy, My Friend Mike and Are Doctors still Human?

And, if you cannot attend because of other commitments, we are very happy to announce that there will be a Streaming option ( including the symposium being recorded) with prices for groups and individuals.

So, PLEASE do NOT lose this GREAT opportunity to:

-Discover the humanities behind and through medicine.

-Discover new ways of explaining illness.

-Contribute to the development of a better more holistic and patient-centred medicine.

-Exchange knowledge with people from totally different parts of the world.

(Visited 317 times, 1 visits today)