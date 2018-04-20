CFP: Medical Humanities in the Middle East

Date: November 17-18 2018

Location: Doha, Qatar

Deadline for submission: June 1, 2018.

The 1st International Conference on Medical Humanities in the Middle East at Weill Cornell Medicine in Qatar invites proposals for oral presentations and posters on the topics of narrative medicine, medical sociology, philosophy of medicine, art and medicine, expressive arts therapies, medical ethics and narrative ethics, graphic medicine, literature and medicine, history of medicine and other humanistic initiatives in medicine occurring in the Middle East and North Africa region. Keynote speakers are Arthur W. Frank and Mohammed Ghaly. Selected papers will be invited to an edited volume. Anyone interested in further information can contact Professor Alan S. Weber, alw2010@qatar-med.cornell.edu or take a look at the conference website.