Workshop on Narrative Cardiology

In Bristol on the 20th of July, this workshop will explore important crossovers between principles of narrative medicine and the stories of cardiopathic patients, young people born with congenital heart disease, and patients undergoing heart transplantation. In the morning session, patients, healthcare professionals, and academics will provide an introduction to narrative practice in cardiology by discussing possible tensions between evidence-based and narrative-based medicine, as well as the ethical implications of these approaches, always with an eye to the patient’s experience. In the afternoon session, participants will have a chance to practice narrative analysis of cardiac issues in small working groups. The event is generously supported by the British Heart Foundation.