The medical humanities in the UK is seeing an explosion of opportunities at the moment with a number of events coming up and several calls for papers available for your consideration – so if you were worried that you might get bored over the summer then fear no more! I pulled these together with the generous help of disabilities scholar Dr Hannah Tweed (@hannahhctweed, @mhrcglasgow) who tirelessly sends out medical humanities news to the Medical Humanities Research Network where you can find these events and many more.

Our first CfP is for an edited collection on disability and research currently being put together by Dr. Bronagh Byrne (Queen’s University Belfast) and Dr. Ciaran Burke (Ulster University) which will consider social research methods and their usefulness for disabled respondents. Abstracts are due on Monday the 8th of May.

Upcoming from the Leeds Centre for Medical Humanities on the 27th of April is the latest seminar in their series, “Augmenting the Body: Disability, Bodily Extensions and the Posthuman”. This seminar, on “Work and the Posthuman“, will feature Stuart Murray and Rebecca Randell and takes place on the 27th of April. Also taking place in Leeds is a symposium on Medicine and the Senses which takes place on the 1st of June. The call for papers is open until the 1st of May.

In advance of a CfP, the Northern Network for Medical Humanities have issued a ‘save the date’; Durham University will be hosting the inaugural NNMH Congress, on the 14th-15th September 2017.

The London Conference in Critical Thought is hosting a stream entitled “Habit, Addiction and Thought”. The call for papers has now closed, but the conference takes place at London South Bank University from the 30th of June to the 1st of July.

Also upcoming is a special issue of Modern Fiction Studies on “Modernist Fictions of Disability” to be edited by Maren Linett. Essays should be submitted in full via Manuscript Central, but you can ask the editor for further information at mlinett@purdue.edu.

Our next CfP is for a conference to take place in Berlin from the 27th to the 28th of October 2017. The conference, entitled “Stories of Illness/Disability in Literature and Comics“, is being organised by the PathoGraphics research team at the Freie Universität Berlin and abstracts are due by the 31st of May.

The Canadian Journal of Disability Studies is seeking full submissions for two relevant special issues, one on “Disabled Sexualities” with a deadline of the 1st of June, and the second on “Survivals, Ruptures, Resiliences: Perspectives from Disability Scholarship, Activism, and Art” where you can send manuscripts until the 1st of October.

Dr Ian Walsh and Dr Helen Noble, from Queen’s University Belfast, are the guest editors of a special issue of the journal Healthcare, entitled “Humanities and Healthcare”. Full submissions can be submitted until the 31st of July.

Perhaps a bit late to be posting this next one, but if you have a relevant paper in your bottom drawer you might consider submitting it to Taking Back Health: Health Tomorrow, the fifth volume in the series “Health Tomorrow: Interdisciplinarity and Internationality” (HTII). Full submissions should be submitted by the 15th of May.

…And if all that isn’t enough to keep you busy then you can consider submitting a blog post on your research to appear on this blog, (just email the reviews editor at anna.mcfarlane [at] glasgow.ac.uk), or watch this space where we will be posting more news and events in the weeks to come.