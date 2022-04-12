From the Editor’s desk – Highlights Sexually Transmitted Infections Volume 98-2

From the Editor’s desk

Sexual behaviours associated with incident high-risk anal human papillomavirus among gay and bisexual men by Wong et al.

Why does it matter? HPV-related anal cancer disproportionally affects men who have sex with men. Vaccination and screening are key elements of effective prevention. Researchers in Sydney prospectively investigated 525 older men (35 years, median 49 years) and found that the incidence of anal infection with high-risk (HR)-HPV was 3.3 per 100 person-years. The risk increased among people with HIV and in those reporting receptive anal intercourse.

Key message : Ongoing incidence of anal HR-HPV supports HPV vaccination for sexually active older men.

Other journal’s highlights:

– High prevalence of coinfection with C. trachomatis and M. genitalium among women undergoing TOP and IUD insertion, but the causal link between M. genitalium and PID needs further research

– Routine HIV testing can be economically feasible among women attending TOP and colposcopy services

– Dutch researchers recommend confirmation of Ng-positivity in oropharyngeal samples to avoid unnecessary treatment

– High levels of undiagnosed rectal STIs indicate that screening remains inadequate among Black men who have sex with men

Perspectives: From assisted partner notification to incident HIV infections among men using cabotegravir for PrEP read about these and more here

Enjoy!

Anna Maria

Prof Anna Maria Geretti

Editor in Chief

Sexually Transmitted Infections

(Visited 34 times, 1 visits today)