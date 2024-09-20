June 2024 Special Issue: Making Modern Maternity

Making Modern Maternity [Podcast]
Whitney Wood, Heather A Love, Jerika Sanderson, Karen Weingarten
The reckoning table, the periodoscope and the shaping of modern pregnancy in nineteenth-century print forms
Mary Elizabeth Leighton, Lisa Surridge
Motherhood, wet-nursing and nation: nineteenth-century Brazilian medical perspectives [read the article summary]
Tiago Fernandes Maranhão
“The highest in each class was a twilight baby”: scientific motherhood, twilight sleep and the eugenics movement in McClure’s Magazine [read the article summary]
Jerika Sanderson, Heather A Love
Federal field nurses and Indigenous births
Laurel Sanders
Motherhood, medicine and magazines in interwar Vienna: the case of Die Mutter (The Mother, 1924–1926) [read the article summary]
Alys X George
Raising the Jewish nation: prescriptions of modern motherhood in folksgeszunt to Jews in interwar Eastern Europe
Ethell Alexandra Gershengorin
‘What’s a D and C between friends?’ Space, intimacy and the medicalisation of unmotherhood in modernist literature [read the article summary]
Kate Schnur
‘Mrs. Don’t Care’: refusing modern Black motherhood in Nella Larsen’s Quicksand [read the article summary]
Matty Hemming
Lanka Mahila Samiti, Mary Rutnam and girls’ education
Jessica Annette Albrecht
You and Your Baby (home, husband, and doctor): maternal responsibility in the British Medical Association booklet (1957–1987) [read the article summary]
Kate Errington
Portals to the past and bridges to the future: exploring the impact of doulas on the birthing experiences of black and Latinx women
Victoria Rose Gregorio, Sneha Mantri
Fluid modernities: the birthing pool in late twentieth-century Britain
Victoria Bates, Jennifer Crane, Maria Fannin
The right time: women, medicine and maternal age in 1980s Aotearoa New Zealand [read the article summary]
Charlotte Greenhalgh
The big heroine genre: motherhood and the maternal body in postsocialist Chinese television [read the article summary]
Chelsea Wenzhu Xu
From the womb to the world: a study of pregnancy narratives by celebrity moms in India [read the article summary]
Pratyusha Pramanik, Ajit K Mishra
Smoothies, bone broth, and fitspo: the historicity of TikTok postpartum bounce-back culture [read the article summary]
Bethany L Johnson, Margaret M Quinlan, Audrey Curry
#Headlesspreggos: challenging visual imaginaries of pregnancy and reproduction [read the article summary]
Alana Cattapan, Danielle Mastromatteo