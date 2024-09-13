Medical Humanities Editor-in-Chief Vacancy

BMJ is looking for an ambitious and dynamic Editor-in-Chief to lead Medical Humanities, the leading international journal in its field, co-owned by the Institute of Medical Ethics and BMJ Group.

The candidate should be an active researcher in a relevant field. Specialists in any field of medical humanities are welcome to apply. The Editor-in-Chief will act as an ambassador for the journal and a champion for medical humanities, upholding ethical standards and editorial policies, as well as actively promoting and developing the journal. They will be able to utilise their extensive international network of contacts to target areas of growth in medical humanities research and introduce new types of content or emerging subject areas to the journal.

Applicants should have a PhD (or similar qualification) and should be able to demonstrate their status and impact in the field. The ideal candidate(s) will have editorial experience handling manuscripts, critical appraisal skills, a commitment to academic excellence, and strong leadership and interpersonal qualities.

We welcome joint applications and applications from anywhere in the world. The successful candidate(s) will be expected to appoint a senior team of deputy/associate editors to ensure the journal can cover the breadth of topics covered by Medical Humanities.

This is an independent contractor position and the proposed term of office is five years. The Editor has responsibility for implementing the editorial strategy and accountability for the content of the journal, with support from their appointed editorial team, the IME, and BMJ Group. Editorial training and technical support will be provided, together with strategic guidance. An annual honorarium and other benefits are provided, as well as experienced editorial office support. The time commitment is estimated at the equivalent of one day per week, but will depend on the structure and size of the editorial team.

Main responsibilities

The Editor-in-Chief will be responsible for all content published in the journal, and will:

Provide high quality and engaging content for a broad audience

Lead a diverse and supportive team of highly qualified international colleagues to serve as members of the editorial team

Maintain and ensure the integrity of the peer review process and publishing ethics, providing guidance to authors and reviewers as appropriate

Implement effective triage and peer review of articles, working closely with the editorial team to ensure timely responses to authors

Supervise the journal’s response to appeals, complaints, suggestions from readers and ethical queries regarding published work

Add value by commissioning editorials, reviews and online content, and seeking opportunities to publish themed issues and supplements

Build and maintain collaborative relationships with affiliated organisations and events to advance the journal’s international reputation and profile

About Medical Humanities

Medical Humanities presents the international conversation around medicine and its engagement with the humanities and arts, social sciences, health policy, medical education, patient experience and the public at large. The journal publishes scholarly and critical articles on a broad range of topics. These include history of medicine, cultures of medicine, disability studies, gender and the body, communities in crisis, bioethics, and public health.

There is an active social media presence on X and Facebook, a regular blog and podcast series. It has a Journal Impact Factor of 1.2.

Being an Editor with BMJ Group

As Editor of Medical Humanities you will benefit from:

The chance to shape the field and play a role in the development of the specialty

An annual honorarium

Networking events, in-person and virtual, with other journal editors

Training and support

Opportunities to interact with humanities researchers around the world

Application process

To be considered for the role, please send your CV and a covering letter outlining your interest and relevant experience, along with an analysis of the journal (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats). Applications and any queries regarding the role should be sent to Alice Shuttleworth, Publisher, at ashuttleworth@bmj.com. Interviews will be held via video conference.

Application deadline: 31 October 2024

Start date: January 2025

