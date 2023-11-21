Women’s Global Health in Film

Announcement by Professor Hassan Shehata



Royal College of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists

Thursday 30th November 2023

10-18 Union Street, London, SE1 1SZ



Led by the RCOG Senior and Global Health Vice President,Professor Hassan Shehata, in collaboration with MedFest, this unique event will showcase a series of critically acclaimed and thought-provoking short films that shed light on important women’s health issues.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Powerful films on topics including female genital mutilation (FGM),domestic violence, postnatal depression and refugee medicine

Interactive sessions with healthcare professionals, charityorganisations, advocates, scholars and filmmakers

The opportunity to exchange ideas, share experiences and explorepotential solutions to key women’s health issues

Tickets cost £20 and all proceeds will support the RCOG’s Global Health activities

Find out more and book now at: rcog.org.uk/events

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)