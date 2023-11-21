Women’s Global Health in Film

Announcement by Professor Hassan Shehata
Royal College of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists
Thursday 30th November 2023
10-18 Union Street, London, SE1 1SZ
Led by the RCOG Senior and Global Health Vice President,Professor Hassan Shehata, in collaboration with MedFest, this unique event will showcase a series of critically acclaimed and thought-provoking short films that shed light on important women’s health issues.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
- Powerful films on topics including female genital mutilation (FGM),domestic violence, postnatal depression and refugee medicine
- Interactive sessions with healthcare professionals, charityorganisations, advocates, scholars and filmmakers
- The opportunity to exchange ideas, share experiences and explorepotential solutions to key women’s health issues
Tickets cost £20 and all proceeds will support the RCOG’s Global Health activities
Find out more and book now at: rcog.org.uk/events
