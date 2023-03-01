Podcast with Brandy Schillace

David Brown interviewed Brandy Schillace on the Conversations about Arts, Humanities and Health podcast about how she came to be a writer and to edit the Medical Humanities journal, and her vision for the journal and for the field of Medical Humanities as a whole.

Conversations about Arts, Humanities and Health is a joint initiative by Professor Ian Sabroe (Sheffield) and Dr Dieter Declercq (Kent) and is hosted by the University of Kent’s Centre for Health and Medical Humanities.

