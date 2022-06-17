March 2022 Issue
Disability, relationship, and the negotiation of loss
Brian Watermeyer, Victor Mckinney
Health awareness as genre: the exigence of preparedness in cancer awareness campaigns and critical-illness insurance marketing
Loren Gaudet
From blocked flows to suppressed emotions: the life of a trope
Stewart Justman
Health, well-being, and material-ideal hybrid spaces in Yeats’s writing
Tudor Balinisteanu
Teaching with madness/‘mental illness’ autobiographies in postsecondary education: ethical and epistemological implications
Alise de Bie
Theorising the neurotypical gaze: autistic love and relationships in The Bridge (Bron/Broen 2011–2018)
Catherine McDermott
‘The body says it’: the difficulty of measuring and communicating sensations of breathlessness
Alice Malpass, Coreen Mcguire, Jane Macnaughton
The mediated discourse and voice of euthanasia: the Israeli media as a case study
Baruch Shomron
Talking it better: conversations and normative complexity in healthcare improvement
Alan Cribb, Vikki Entwistle, Polly Mitchell
Sexual assault and fatal violence against women during the Irish War of Independence, 1919–1921: Kate Maher’s murder in context
Ciara Breathnach, Eunan O’Halpin
Pine fresh: the cultural and medical context of pine scent in relation to health—from the forest to the home
Clare Hickman
Food hygiene, public health education and citizenship in Britain, 1948–1967
Alex Mold
A legacy of silence: the intersections of medical sociology and disability studies
Gareth Martin Thomas