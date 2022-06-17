March 2022 Issue

Disability, relationship, and the negotiation of loss

Brian Watermeyer, Victor Mckinney

Health awareness as genre: the exigence of preparedness in cancer awareness campaigns and critical-illness insurance marketing

Loren Gaudet

From blocked flows to suppressed emotions: the life of a trope

Stewart Justman

Health, well-being, and material-ideal hybrid spaces in Yeats’s writing

Tudor Balinisteanu

Teaching with madness/‘mental illness’ autobiographies in postsecondary education: ethical and epistemological implications

Alise de Bie

Theorising the neurotypical gaze: autistic love and relationships in The Bridge (Bron/Broen 2011–2018)

Catherine McDermott

‘The body says it’: the difficulty of measuring and communicating sensations of breathlessness

Alice Malpass, Coreen Mcguire, Jane Macnaughton

The mediated discourse and voice of euthanasia: the Israeli media as a case study

Baruch Shomron

Talking it better: conversations and normative complexity in healthcare improvement

Alan Cribb, Vikki Entwistle, Polly Mitchell

Sexual assault and fatal violence against women during the Irish War of Independence, 1919–1921: Kate Maher’s murder in context

Ciara Breathnach, Eunan O’Halpin

Pine fresh: the cultural and medical context of pine scent in relation to health—from the forest to the home

Clare Hickman

Food hygiene, public health education and citizenship in Britain, 1948–1967

Alex Mold

A legacy of silence: the intersections of medical sociology and disability studies

Gareth Martin Thomas

