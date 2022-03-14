Opening Celebration of the Institute for Medical & Health Humanities and Artistic Research

Announcement from The Institute for Medical & Health Humanities and Artistic Research

25 March 2022

3:15–4:45 pm (CEST)

online

OPENING CELEBRATION

https://www.eventbrite.de/e/eroffnungsfeieropening-celebration-tickets-273777274197

The Institute for Medical & Health Humanities and Artistic Research combines approaches of artistic research with those of Medical and Health Humanities. It aims to develop and advance innovative perspectives on ways of perceiving health-related issues as well as concepts and practices in medical cultures. The Institute for Medical & Health Humanities and Artistic Research sees itself as a space and forum for transdisciplinary approaches and research practices. It initiates, designs and conducts research projects and builds project-related collaborations between actors and institutions. Multi-perspective teams work on the further development of research and participatory formats that are suitable for communicating its research beyond scientific communities.

There will be short talks by Prof. Dr Ralf Rummel-Suhrcke, Mascha Deneke, Dr Monika Ankele, Prof. Dr Gabriele Schmid, Prof. Dr Heinz-Peter Schmiedebach, and Prof. Dr Céline Kaiser. Thereafter, we cordially invite you to join us for talks and a prosecco in our virtual foyer.

(Visited 22 times, 1 visits today)