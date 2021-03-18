No Words: A Virtual Choir of Healthcare Workers Memorializes 500,000 Americans Lost to the Pandemic

Announcement by The Nocturnists

The U.S. has reached half a million deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic. To mark this moment, The Nocturnists medical storytelling community has created No Words, a video memorial honoring those lost to the pandemic and the healthcare workers who cared for them.

No Words Memorial Video: https://bit.ly/TheNocturnists_NoWords

No Words Webpage: https://thenocturnists.com/no-words

About The No Words Memorial: As the number of COVID-19 deaths reaches half a million in the United States, healthcare workers honor those lost to the pandemic and pause to acknowledge the pain of bearing witness. No Words features a virtual choir of healthcare workers across North America humming to Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The audio was originally aired as part of the “Stories from a Pandemic” documentary storytelling series on The Nocturnists podcast.

The Nocturnists’ Founder and Host, Dr. Emily Silverman, physician at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Assistant Professor of Medicine at UCSF said, “Despite the pain of the pandemic, there have been relatively few moments of mourning and memorial. At this historic milestone, we at The Nocturnists created this video to honor and remember those we have lost and to acknowledge the pain of healthcare workers, who have borne witness to these losses.”

Please share the No Words virtual memorial and join us as we take a moment today to remember those lost to the pandemic and honor the American healthcare workforce.

About The Artist: Nazila Jamalifard is a graphic designer, illustrator, and animator based in Michigan. As the sibling of a doctor, the No Words project holds special meaning for her.

About The Nocturnists: The Nocturnists is a medical storytelling live show and podcast. Since 2016, we have produced over a dozen live performances, two special audio diary series—“Stories from a Pandemic” and “Black Voices in Healthcare”—, conversations with healthcare worker authors and artists, and three storytelling seasons on our podcast.

