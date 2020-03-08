Laila Eloui has earned her iconic status and popularity in the Egyptian and Arab film industry as one of the most versatile actresses of her generation. Having started as a child performer in radio programs at the age of 7 years, she made a successful transition to TV, theatre and cinema. Her eclectic career boasts 85 films, 41 TV series and 10 theatre plays. In a candid interview, Eloui reflects on her film choices:  “Throughout my career, I strived hard to tell stories that concern the wider society in Egypt and the Arab world. Although my initial attention is drawn by the dramatic arc of the character I am playing, I am equally attracted by human stories that portray the social and political circumstances of the time. In the late 80’s, waves of violence spread across Egypt and cinema had to mirror those turbulent times. In ‘The Rapists’ (Saeed Marzough, 1989), it was a brave decision by the director and script writer Faysal Nada to tell a brutal story of a woman who was gang-raped. The film was based on recent true events that shocked Egyptian society. Releasing the film contributed to a strong response from public media denouncing that horrendous crime and triggered passing a law that allows courts of justice to convict such perpetrators in a record time. Without sensationalism, the film explored objectively some of the underlying socio-economic factors that contributed to such violence against women; namely drug addiction and unemployment afflicting our society”. Since 1989 Eloui made a conscious decision to act in films advocating for women’s rights way before the #me too movement demanding justice for women started in the USA in 2006.