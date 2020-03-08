Every Woman and Girl Counts

Interview with Matt Jackson by Khalid Ali, Film and Media Correspondent

In this podcast Mr Matt Jackson, director of the UK United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) talks about current health inequalities that still face girls and women on a global scale. He revists the vision and programme of action of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) set out in 1994 in Cairo, Egypt and ongoing efforts by his organisation to complete the ICPD unfinished business. He explains how the UNFPA uses arts and humanities to reach out to an international audience in its attempt to raise awareness of women’s rights and implement change.

Listen to the podcast on Soundcloud.

