Health, Humanity and Dr. Frankenstein

Podcast interview by Brandy Schillace

Today, EIC Brandy Schillace interviews Audrey Shafer, MD (she/her), Professor, Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine/VAPAHCS, as well as Staff Anesthesiologist, Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System. Dr. Shafer is the Director for Medicine & the Muse, Stanford Center for Biomedical Ethics.

In today’s podcast, Shafer talks about Medicine & the Muse as a home for the arts and humanities at the medical school, with programs that support diversity and integrate the arts and humanities into medical education, scholarly endeavors, and the practice of medicine. The program explores the intersections between medicine, the arts, humanities, and the social context of medical care. An expanded understanding of medical (and health) humanities allows for a greater engagement with the social determinants of medicine; we can only grow better together. Listen now on SoundCloud.

(Visited 109 times, 1 visits today)