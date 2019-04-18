The Weaponizing of Religion against Healthcare: An Interview with John Fugelsang

Increasingly in the US, elements of religion have crept into medical and political discourse. The Bible has been invoked repeatedly, for instance, in discussion of women’s right to abortion, same sex marriage, adoption, coverage rights, and the list goes on. In today’s MH podcast, Brandy Schillace interviews John Fugelsang, host of Tell Me Everything on SiriusXM, as well as an American actor, TV personality, comedian, and twitter-burr beneath the saddle of the far right. Together they discuss this often taboo subject, navigating the way “religion” as a political identity has become a tool for denying healthcare, and how to make allies among and between believers of many faiths, agnostics, and atheists to provide better care for all.

Listen to the full interview here.

