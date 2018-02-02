Opening Doors at Drew University

The theme of the event is an examination of the trajectory and future praxis of the health humanities in US healthcare and healthcare education. Dr. Paul Crawford (University of Nottingham, UK) is the keynote for this event, which will also include a panel discussion of the historical and current trajectories in the medical and health humanities both in the US and overseas; a round table discussion of the current and future role of health humanities in US healthcare curricula and practice; and which will be followed by breakout groups of academics, healthcare providers, and practitioners examining how best to implement the health humanities in practice.