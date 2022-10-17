Highlights from the Editor in Chief – Sept 2022

From the Editor’s desk Highlights from the STI BMJ journal – Sept 2022

Changes in sexual behaviour and incidence of STIs after starting HIV PreP

After starting PrEP, MSM in the Netherlands engaged more in risky sexual behaviour and had a greater incidence of gonorrhoea, whereas chlamydia and syphilis diagnoses concentrated within subgroups. http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2021-055227

Pharyngeal and rectal carriage of meningococcus among healthy MSM

In Italy, 1 in 7 healthy MSM had N. meningitidis, usually serogroup B, isolated from pharyngeal and less commonly rectal swabs; some strains were penicillin G-resistant. http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2021-055173

A giant condyloma acuminatum of the umbilical area mimicking cancer

An 8-week course of topical 5% imiquimod led to complete remission. http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2021-055228

Perspectives

From CoronaVac immunogenicity in people living with HIV to the effects of DTG + TAF/FTC on genital shedding of HIV, our editors have screened the recent literature to bring you unmissable research news. http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2021-055338

BMJ Talk Medicine

Our new podcast is out! Preventing anal cancer in people with HIV, an interview with Joel Palefsky on the key learnings from the ANCHOR study. https://soundcloud.com/bmjpodcasts/sti-anchor-study?in=bmjpodcasts/sets/sti

Find these and more at https://sti.bmj.com/

Enjoy!

Anna Maria Geretti, Editor in Chief

(Visited 44 times, 1 visits today)