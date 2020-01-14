Perspectives – Be ahead of the curve

Grasp your research news here!

I am excited to introduce Perspectives, a new section of the journal that starts with the first issue on January 20th 2020 and has an ambitious aim: to scan the published literature, identify interesting research articles, write up a snapshot of the data and – key to this new initiative – propose the implications of each article for current or near-future clinical practice. Perspectives will be published for open access, and it aims to be a quick and informative read. Access it for free, read it quickly, and be ahead of the curve by grasping emerging research data while in the comfort of your office, on the train, or in the dentist’s waiting room…the options are limitless! The topics covered will be broad and aim to have a global appeal, while staying true to the ethos of the journal: it will be about viral and bacterial STIs, it will expand into less traditional STIs such as viral hepatitis, and will pay attention to emerging STIs such as infection with Zika virus. Perspectives will look at transmission, pathogenesis, prevention and treatment, and will have a clear remit: to cover what matters for clinical practice now, what is likely to matter in the near future.

Now please meet the team!

We have an amazing team – the Perspectives Panel – that will do the hard work. I am impressed by the talent we have assembled and truly grateful for their generous offer of time and effort. The team has 12 people that will take turns in producing the eight Perspectives issues that will be published in a year, each editor bringing a different experience and a different point of view to the topic: this is how we aim to ensure that the data covered are diverse and relevant to our broad readership.

To close, I would like to say thank you to our growing readership. Please send feedback on Perspectives and help us improve the way we bring research to everyday clinical practice.

Anna Maria

Prof Anna Maria Geretti, Editor in Chief and the amazing Perspective Panel

Dr Emily Chung

Consultant Sexual Health and HIV

Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust

Dr Francesca Ceccherini-Silberstein PhD

Associate Professor

Department of Experimental Medicine

University of Rome Tor Vergata

Dr Giovanni Villa MD PhD

Infectious Diseases Specialist

Clinical Research Fellow in Medicine and Infectious Diseases

Brighton and Sussex Medical School

University of Sussex

Dr Joseph Tucker

Associate Professor

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

Kristine Shields MSN, DrPH

Shields Medical Writing and Consulting

Dr Marina Daskalopoulou

UCL Global Health

Miguel Fernández-Huerta, MS

Clinical Microbiologist

Department of Microbiology

Bellvitge University Hospital

Dr Monica Desai

National Institute for Health and Care Excellence

Mr Rayner Kay Jin Tan

Ph.D. Candidate

Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health

National University of Singapore

Dr Sarah Edwards

Consultant GU Physician

Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

Dr Tristan J Barber,

Consultant in HIV Medicine

Ian Charleson Day Centre

Royal Free Hospital

