STI highlights U=U for World AIDS Day!

We bring you a 3-part series of podcasts dedicated to the World AIDS Day 2020 where we address the topic of U=U – an undetectable viral load equals untransmittable infection. We ask the question: Does the way we choose to inform people with HIV about U=U improve their quality life? What other research is needed about how we communicate the U=U message?

The PARTNER-1 and PARTNER-2 studies provided some of the key evidence that people with HIV who receive effective antiretroviral therapy and have a suppressed viral load do not transmit the virus even if they choose to engage in condomless sexual intercourse. But has this ground-breaking discovery effectively reached people living with HIV around the globe? How do they find out about the U=U message? Does this information improve their wellbeing? Is there an opportunity for health care providers to be more effective when they communicate research outcome to their patients?

A recent multi-centre study by Chinyere Okoli and co-authors titled Undetectable equal untransmittable (U=U): awareness and associations with health outcomes among people living with HIV in 25 countries examines these relevant questions.

We use the podcast series to delve into the greater meaning of U=U with Fabiola Martin, Chinyere Okoli, Brent Allan, and Paul Volberding, going beyond the mere concept of suppressing viral load with antiretroviral therapy. Join us!

Episode 1: “An introduction to Undetectable equal untransmittable (U=U): awareness and associations with health outcomes among people living with HIV in 25 countries”

Interview with Chinyere Okoli

Highlights:

A new target needs to follow the UNAIDS 90-90-90 diagnosis-treatment-suppression targets: 90% of people living with HIV who have an undetectable viral load should enjoy a good quality of health and life.

Discussing U=U with a healthcare provider is beneficial: the discussion brings about a significant association between HIV virological suppression and optimal mental, physical and sexual health.

How we talk about U=U matters: there is a need for further research into how the conversations around U=U are conducted, especially with young people .

Episode 2: “Living Positive”

Interview with Brent Allan

Highlights:

U=U has the power to change negative perspectives on HIV infection and empowers people living with HIV to become “…ambassadors for health safety and security”.

HIV status discordant couples report to be less afraid of intimacy with their partners; knowing of the U=U message decreases stress and increases quality of life.

All people with HIV need to have access to the U=U message, including women and heterosexual couples, and those who would like to become pregnant.

Episode 3: “Future research”

Interview with Paul Volberding

Highlights:

The study by Okoli et al. provides us with a global perspective on how U=U is communicated with with HIV.

The U=U message may not be getting through to some populations including heterosexual couples and certain regions of the world

There is a need for a clear and global consensus on how an undetectable viral load is determined.

Remember to subscribe to STI podcasts on Apple podcasts, Google podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify!

Additional Resources:

Undetectable equal untransmittable (U=U): awareness and associations with health outcomes among people living with HIV in 25 countries

Risk of HIV transmission through condomless sex in serodifferent gay couples with the HIV-positive partner taking suppressive antiretroviral therapy (PARTNER): final results of a multicentre, prospective, observational study

Sexual Activity Without Condoms and Risk of HIV Transmission in Serodifferent Couples When the HIV-Positive Partner Is Using Suppressive Antiretroviral Therapy

Beyond viral suppression of HIV – the new quality of life frontier

Implementing U=U in clinical practice: results of a British HIV association members survey

Criminalisation of HIV transmission in the era of U=U

Person-centred care and HIV: challenges and solutions

