Crossing Borders: March Issue 44.1

In this, our March issue, Medical Humanities presents articles that speak across borders, part of an interdisciplinary conversation. As EIC Brandy Schillace explains in the editorial (available here), ” While not a themed issue, the articles featured here do represent a trend—and in many ways, this trend offers a promising future.” We are excited to share these pieces, each of which offers a perspective on what it means to really engage in the dialogue around key issues. After all, medical humanities is not a static field, but a dynamic one. We welcome you to consider the articles, current controversy, student article, and a brief report that describes important new endeavors to challenge and stretch medical humanities in theory and practice. Welcome to the Conversation!

March 2018 – Volume 44 – 1