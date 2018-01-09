North West Interdisciplinary Medical Humanities Postgraduate Workshop

Topics for discussion include, but are not limited to:

Interdisciplinary research methodologies

Medical spaces and landscapes

Medicine and literature

Medicines as emotional and material objects

Medicine and the senses

Policy and healthcare

Photography

Linguistic and corpus-based approaches

To apply, send an abstract of 250 words for a 20 minute paper and a short biographical statement to pgmedhumsnorthwest@ by 1 February 2018. A limited number of postgraduate travel bursaries are available; please state if you wish to be considered when you submit your abstract. You can follow the North West Interdisciplinary Medical Humanities Hub on Twitter at @pgmedhumsnw, or take a look at their blog.