North West Interdisciplinary Medical Humanities Postgraduate Workshop

Posted on by Anna McFarlane
The North West Interdisciplinary Medical Humanities Hub are hosting a free postgraduate workshop at Lancaster University on the 19th of April 2018, with a keynote address to be delivered by Dr James Stark of Leeds University (@KingTekkers). The one-day workshop is supported by an ESRC Interdisciplinary Event Fund grant, and it will focus on the value of alternative methodologies in the medical humanities. The workshop is primarily aimed at North West-based PGRs, but the organisers also welcome ECRs and participants from other institutions working in the medical humanities.

 

Topics for discussion include, but are not limited to:

  • Interdisciplinary research methodologies
  • Medical spaces and landscapes
  • Medicine and literature
  • Medicines as emotional and material objects
  • Medicine and the senses
  • Policy and healthcare
  • Photography
  • Linguistic and corpus-based approaches

 

To apply, send an abstract of 250 words for a 20 minute paper and a short biographical statement to pgmedhumsnorthwest@gmail.com by 1 February 2018. A limited number of postgraduate travel bursaries are available; please state if you wish to be considered when you submit your abstract. You can follow the North West Interdisciplinary Medical Humanities Hub on Twitter at @pgmedhumsnw, or take a look at their blog.