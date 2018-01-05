How Do We Find Meaning When We Are Going to Die?

In this podcast Dr Khalid Ali, Medical Humanities film and media correspondent, interviews Dr Amy Hardie at the Sudan Independent Film Festival where she held a training workshop for film students.

Dr Amy Hardie is a documentary film-maker with several international awards. Her documentary feature, The Edge of Dreaming, was the first Scottish feature documentary to be selected for competition at the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) in 2009 and was awarded the Grand Jury Prize, Kiev International Film Festival. She graduated from the National Film and Television School in 1990 with the BP Expo prize for best student documentary (Kafi’s Story). Her latest film, Seven Songs for a Long Life, explores music and creativity in a hospice setting.

Amy and Khalid reflect on storytelling, and film as therapy.