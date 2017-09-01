You don't need to be signed in to read BMJ Blogs, but you can register here to receive updates about other BMJ products and services via our site.

Congratulations to Film Correspondent Khalid Ali

1 Sep, 17 | by amcfarlane

It gives us great pleasure to offer our congratulations to our film and media correspondent, Dr Khalid Ali, who has been selected as a Film Fellow by the Global Health Film Initiative. It is an intense programme in filmmaking for doctors and involves working with a professional production company, and the CEO of the Global Health Film Initiative, and a trustee of Medical Aid Films, Gerri McHugh.

Only nine doctors from the UK were selected to be trained, and the outcome will be three short films which will premier in the Barbican as part of the Global Health Film Festival in December. Well done, Khalid!

Film and Media, Journal Announcements
